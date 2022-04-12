Missing Kyambogo student in hiding after losing tuition to betting: Police

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A first year student at Kyambogo University is in hiding for allegedly losing his tuition to betting.

Julius Osuta who was first reported missing on April 7th, 2022 at Kyambogo police post resurfaced after a day before disappearing again.

Luke Owoyesigire, the spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Police said that the student is suspected to be in hiding because he could have consumed 620,000 Uganda Shillings sent to him by his father on April 7th, 2022 in betting.

Police records indicate that Osuta appeared at Kyambogo police on April 9th, 2022 where he reported after he had been picked by City Bet Uganda in Kyambogo.

City Bet Uganda, a sports betting company accused Osuta of attempting to steal their money, which case they claim to have later lost interest in, hence releasing the student according to Owoyesigire.

After resurfacing however, Osuta has since been in hiding and the police is still going about with the search for him. Owoyesigire adds that the police suspects Osuta to be in hiding because of guilt since he lost the tuition to betting.

Gloria Ekizi who is Osuta’s sister says the family first came to learn about his disappearance from a classmate, who called his father trying to find out Osuta’s whereabouts.

“His classmate called our father informing him that his contacts were off and since then we have not heard from him,” she said. Osuta who hails from Zombo district resides in a rental around Banda as he pursues a Bachelor degree in Statistics.

URN