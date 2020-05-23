Ministry to engage recovered patients in awareness drive

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health will engage Ugandans who have recovered from COVID-19 to sensitize Ugandans on the dangers of the virus as well as share guidance on how to avoid the infection.

According to health minister Jane Ruth Aceng, the recovered patients hold a key message of hope and testimony that the virus can be avoided and treated. Aceng was today receiving a donation of face masks and gloves worth 80 million shillings from Watoto Church. The event was held at the Ministry of Health Headquarters in Kampala.

Watoto Church Pastoral team leader Julius Rwotlonyo, accompanied by a recovered COVID-19 Watoto member hailed the Ministry of Health for its good work, that has led to numerous recoveries. Rwotlonyo said that the prompt intervention by the Minitry tamed the virus before it reached the Watoto Community.

Aceng also hailed the Church for supporting the government in the fight against COVID-19, adding that their support is very timely since they need more and more protective gears. She congratulated the team on the total recovery of the team.

Edwin Naijuka who was part of the 14 Watoto choir members who tested positive upon returning home the United Kingdom hailed the front line medical team, that put their life on the line to save Ugandans. He says the concentration and hard work of doctors and prayers helped them recover.

Dinah Atwine, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health says Naijuka’s testimony is a good one and his coming up demystifies the claims that the Ministry was making up cases.

Uganda has 65 recovered cases of COVID-19.

*******

URN