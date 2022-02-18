Ministry of health to investigate low uptake of Covid-19 vaccines

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health is planning to carry out a national survey to examine the low uptake of Covid-19 vaccines.

Records from the health ministry show that 15,610,547 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. Of these 13,188,123 doses have been received as the first jab while 2,408,159 have been received as the second jab. So far, 14,265 people have received booster doses.

According to the health ministry, while uptake of the vaccines has increased since October last year, more needs to be done to increase the uptake. Records show since the government began the accelerated program, the uptake of vaccines has increased by over 40 percent.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng says the survey is important to find out the barriers hindering vaccination. She says the results of the survey will help the ministry understand any behavioral, access, or logistical issues that might be stopping people from getting vaccinated.

The COVID-19 vaccination incidence commander, Dr Daniel Kyabayinze says the survey needs to take place to find out why some people in certain regions are not getting vaccinated.

According to Dr. Kyabayinze, some of the districts where the survey will be carried out are Bundibugyo, Amuru, some districts in the Karamoja region, and others in Busoga.

The World Health Organization-WHO representative in Uganda, Dr. Yonas Woldermarim says Uganda needs to meet the 70 percent vaccination target by end of June.

In addition to carrying out the survey, Aceng says they plan on carrying out random testing in the country as a means of tracing pockets of disease in the country.

Data from the health ministry shows that while the number of COVID-19 cases has gone down, there are still some pockets of infections in three districts. These include; Moyo, Mpigi and Kampala.

URN