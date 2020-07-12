Ministry of Health lifts ban on public transport in Arua city

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has lifted the ban on public transport in Arua.

In a letter dated July 10 addressed to the Resident City Commissioner Arua Nahori Oya and also the chairperson Arua district COVID-19 task force, the State Minister for Health Robinah Nabbanja, said that movement of buses, taxis and other forms of public transport should resume operations. She however added that the operators should observe the covid-19 directives.

Nahori Oya the RCC Arua warned the bus and taxi operators against transporting passengers from DRC and South Sudan since they are not allowed to enter into the country.

“Arua restriction on public transport has been lifted. The buses will be travel but social distance must be observed. Taxi and bus operators should check the national IDs for especially people from DRC or South Sudan who want to go to Kampala. Do not carry people from across the border,” he warned.

He also warned buses from Arua travelling to Kampala not to make stopovers in Nebbi and Packwach since they are still on lockdown.

Some residents are happy with the lifting the ban but are concerned about the high transport fares. Transport to Kampala by bus which was previously 30,000 and 50,000 shillings for ordinary and executive buses has increased to over 70,000 and 100,000 shillings.

Musa Amin, the chairperson Arua district Taxi operators’ association says they will discuss the possibility of reducing the transport fares before beginning full operations.

Dr, Philbert Nyeko the Director Arua Regional Referral Hospital cautioned the public to be vigilant and adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures to curb the spread of covid-19.

Last month, President Museveni re-opened public transport in 35 border districts which did not register COVID-19 cases.

He however said that districts that include Arua, Rakai, Kyotera, Amuru, Buikwe and others were still under investigations because they had potential clusters of covid-19 infections.