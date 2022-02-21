Ministry of Energy seeks total ban on metal scrap business in Uganda

The Energy and Mineral Development Ministry wants a total ban on the metal scrap business across the country following the rampant vandalism of electricity infrastructure.

Over the past five years, more than 200 pylons, as well as other valuable electricity infrastructure worth billions of Shillings, has been vandalized across the country, something affecting the Electricity Connection Policy –ECP and the National Development Plan III’s target of increasing electricity coverage to 60 percent of the population by 2027.

Sidronius Okasai Opolot, the Minister of State for Energy told URN in an interview that his Ministry is currently in talks with the Ministry of Trade Industry and Cooperatives to initiate a total ban on the buying and selling of metal scrap as one of the ways of ending the rampant vandalism of electricity infrastructure by the suspected scrap dealers.

According to Opolot, most of the vandalized electricity infrastructure ends up with scrap dealers who in turn sell them to those who melt or turn the metals into other products. Opolot noted that 12 pylons have been reportedly vandalized in Kakira and Kampala Capital respectively and that in the areas of Mabira, the vandals began by stealing the CCTV Cameras installed on the pylons before vandalizing the pylons.

He noted that an Inter-Ministerial Committee has been formed and is currently developing other strategies of mitigating the vice including a move to establish Utility Courts in other parts of the country for timely prosecution of the vandals once arrested.