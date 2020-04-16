Ministry issues tough guidelines for butcheries and abattoirs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries have issued tough guidelines to butcheries and abattoirs if they are to continue operating.

Speaking on Thursday at the Uganda Media Centre, Bright Rwamirama, the Minister of State for Animal Industry said they want to protect meat consumers from contracting diseases mainly coronavirus that is said to be transmittable from humans to animals and vice versa.

Part of the guideline includes the ban on the wrapping of meat in polythene bags. The minister said customers must carry containers in which their meat will be put.

Animals for slaughter cattle, goats, sheep, pigs, chicken, duck, and turkey must be acquired directly from the farm.

Animal owners must inform local authorities before selling their animals that will provide letters to ascertain ownership and also a movement permitted by the veterinary officer to avoid people who steal animals and take them for slaughter.

The animal for slaughter must be treated, loaded, offloaded and transported humanly, treated with compassion and adequate spacing on the truck to safeguard their rights because when animals are mistreated, the meat doesn’t taste well.

All persons, loading, offloading and slaughtering must wear appropriate personal protective equipment; overall, white gumboots because if the person is not protected, he can spread the disease to the consumers, wash their hands before and after handling the animals.

They are also supposed to wash hands with soap or appropriate sanitizer at entry or exit of the farm and also adequately disinfect their protective wear before visiting another farm.

Each farm must have a chemical car tyre wash through which vehicles will be driven to avoid transiting infections from one farm.

The animals to be slaughtered must be properly tested and provided plenty of drinking water.

The veterinary service providers must ensure that only healthy animals are slaughtered.

Abattoirs must be certified by the health authorities and must wear PPE and keep the hygiene of the hands and equipment used in the slaughter process.

All animal products, beef, chicken, pork, eggs handlers must wear appropriate Personal Protective Equipment at all times.

People must also keep social distance as guided by the ministry of health with not more than five people per operation. The slaughter facility must also be cordoned off, must have handwashing equipment and plenty of soap.

All butcheries must mark with white paint areas for customers to stand while waiting to be served to ensure the four-meter distance between customers .

Customers for animal products must come with appropriate containers for carrying the products procured to avoid using kaveera.

URN