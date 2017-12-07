Ministry of gender retires eight officers

Kampala, Uganda | FRANK MUGABI | The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development took advantage of its end of year party to also accord its retiring officers a warm and affectionate send off.

The event was held on Tuesday December 5, 2017 at the Nomo gallery in Kampala.

A total of eight officers including the Assistant Commissioner Children Affairs, James Sembatya Kabogoza, were celebrated for offering dedicated service in achieving the ministry’s mandate.

Kabogoza retired on July 3, 2017 after 36 years of serving in different capacities.

He joined the ministry in 1981 as a probation and welfare officer and went on to be promoted to the positions of Senior Probation and Welfare Officer, Principal Youth Officer and finally the position in which he retired of Assistant Commissioner Children Affairs.

Other officers were the Principal Women in Development Officer, Cornerious Kagolo Magara, who retired after 21 years and Freddie Mubiru, an officer supervisor who has served since 1977.

Stephen Kabaseke, a security personnel, Gertrude Bonaboona, a cook, John Mugisha, a guardian, John Dhikusoka, a workshop attendant and Aisha Nakalema, a cook were all praised and wished a happy and healthy post retirement life.

The Minister of Gender, labour and Social Development Janat Mukwaya, who presided over the event, urged the retirees to maintain an active lifestyle and use their experience to spur socioeconomic development in their areas.

She commended the Permanent Secretary, Pius Bigirimana for attracting increased funding to the ministry which she said was once labelled a “dead ministry”.

“Previously we would struggle to have fuel and funds for monitoring exercises. The situation has since changed with the coming of Bigirimana. I want to congratulate him on this” Mukwaya noted to a loud applause from the staff members.

Between 1996 and 2001, Mukwaya served as Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development and the ministry’s budget was just about Shs 20 billion.

This rose to Shs59 billion when Bigirimana was posted there in 2014 and currently stands at Shs117billion per year.

At the same occasion Susan Nakitto Christine, a staff in the planning unit was awarded employee of the year for her commitment, astute nature, technical expertise, team playing attributes and enthusiasm to reach corporate goals.

The department of Culture and Family Affairs headed by Commissioner Juliana Naumo Akoryo scooped the ward of outstanding performance for the year 2017 for the manner in which they executed programmes and projects that attracted national, regional and international acclamation. The same department spearheaded the Jumuiya ya Afrika Mashariki Utamaduni Festival (JAMAFEST).

They also promoted the year of the family campaign which got the involvement of all religious, cultural and political leaders speaking for family cohesion.

Bigirmana urged the staff to remain committed and energised to attain the ministry’s mandate of empowering communities to harness their potential through cultural growth, skills development and Labour productivity for sustainable and gender responsive development. `