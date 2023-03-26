Ministers endorse DEI Biopharma Vaccines Plant

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A visiting team of Ministers from the Ugandan Cabinet endorsed the DEI Biopharma Vaccines manufacturing plant in Matugga, saying the facility, the first of this magnitude in Africa should be supported by the government to cohesion the country and the continent from future health disasters.

“This trip has been extremely inspiring. We might not have understood the technical things but this is a bold step. We are going to have quality and affordable drugs,” said Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao.

“When Uganda enters the middle-income status, we will no longer qualify for some special assistance, such as subsidized drugs that means we must prepare to take care of ourselves,” Minister Mao added, he said, adding that the facility should be part of the country’s arrangement.

“I do hope that those of us who are here, will now be witnesses and share our testimonies, convincing all other players that this project is worthy. The next time you see me on TV, I will say, I went there,” Mao said. He added that the facility will help to rebrand Uganda.