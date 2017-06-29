Thursday , June 29 2017
MINISTER: There is no SGS vehicle inspection deadline

The Independent June 29, 2017 The News Today Leave a comment 35 Views

One of the new vehicle inspection stations in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT REPORTERMinister  of  Works Monica Azuba Ntege has clarified that there will be no deadline for the ongoing countrywide motor vehicle inspection.

Azuba told Uganda’s parliament today that while compliance will be routinely enforced by the traffic police, a deadline cannot be put. “Deadline for the inspection of vehicles is not June 30, 2017,” Azuba confirmed.

Azuba stressed that the newly introduced mandatory and periodic motor vehicle inspection services requirement to have a certificate of fitness by every motor vehicle, is an ongoing requirement.

Azuba said July will be the caution month, after which if one gets three passes before visiting the inspection station, the vehicle will be taken off the road.

** Source Parliament Watch @pwatchug & Parliament of Uganda @Parliament_UG

