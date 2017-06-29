MINISTER: There is no SGS vehicle inspection deadline

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT REPORTER| Minister of Works Monica Azuba Ntege has clarified that there will be no deadline for the ongoing countrywide motor vehicle inspection.

Azuba told Uganda’s parliament today that while compliance will be routinely enforced by the traffic police, a deadline cannot be put. “Deadline for the inspection of vehicles is not June 30, 2017,” Azuba confirmed.

Azuba stressed that the newly introduced mandatory and periodic motor vehicle inspection services requirement to have a certificate of fitness by every motor vehicle, is an ongoing requirement.

Azuba said July will be the caution month, after which if one gets three passes before visiting the inspection station, the vehicle will be taken off the road.

Minister Ntege: Deadline for the inspection of vehicles is not 30th June 2017. #PlenaryUg — Parliament Watch (@pwatchug) June 29, 2017

Eng. Azuba: It is an offense to drive a vehicle without a certificate issued by the Ministry through SGS #PlenaryUg — Parliament of Uganda (@Parliament_UG) June 29, 2017

Eng.Azuba:The 1st phase of enforcement will be to stop & caution motorists to go & get their cars inspected before anyone is penalized — Parliament of Uganda (@Parliament_UG) June 29, 2017

Eng.Azuba: A deadline would cause unnecessary congestion of the stations & compromise the quality of service #PlenaryUg — Parliament of Uganda (@Parliament_UG) June 29, 2017

Fees and charges ,inclusive of VAT to be paid for vehicle inspection. #PlenaryUg pic.twitter.com/jCltTRkVfG — Parliament Watch (@pwatchug) June 29, 2017

Minister Ntege informs Parliament that vehicle inspection will be done every year. #PlenaryUg — Parliament Watch (@pwatchug) June 29, 2017

** Source Parliament Watch @pwatchug & Parliament of Uganda @Parliament_UG