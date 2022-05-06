Minister Nabakooba donates ultrasound machine to Mityana hospital

Mityana, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There was jubilation among medical workers as Mityana hospital received an ultrasound machine, which they said will relieve them of the burden of operating without a functioning machine.

Mityana hospital have since 2019 been waiting for the government to procure a contractor to repair the non-functioning ultrasound machine.

The hospital which was rehabilitated in 2010 and commissioned in early 2021 also lacks a functioning X-ray machine which also broke down.

Last year, the ministry of health public relations officer, Emmanuel Ainebyona said that the process of soliciting a contractor was ongoing and that a new firm to take on the maintenance work was yet to be identified.

Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba donated the ultrasound machine and delivered it to the hospital saying that it would go a long way in saving patients who had to move out to private facilities in search of the service.

The donation ends 3 years of its operation without a functioning machine used for running crucial medical investigations, since the government one broke down.

The minister and former Mityana Women Member of Parliament said that the donation is in response to a 3-year outcry by the people of Mityana to have the machine.

She said that the machine would help in reducing the troubles which the patients and medical workers have been going through to seek proper diagnosis.

According to Nabakooba, once people are healthy, they are able to tap into the government development programmes like the parish development model.

Mityana Medical Superintendent, Dr Timothy Sentamu said that the machine would ease their work because pregnant women and other patients in need of the service would no longer move out to private facilitates.

He described the machine as a more efficient facility in diagnosing various ailments which will quicken service delivery at the hospital.

Mityana District Chief Administrative Officer – CAO, Emmanuel Ofwono commended the minister for the donation saying that the machine would help in improving service delivery at the hospital.

He asked the medical team to always ensure the proper use and maintenance of the machine in order for it to serve better and to avoid further suffering.

An ultrasound and X-ray machine are important in running the hospital as crucial medical investigations are done using the two machines.

Mityana hospital officials and district authorities have since 2019 been appealing to the government through the ministry of health to intervene and provide replacements of both the ultrasound and X-ray machines that broke down.

Due to absence of the ultrasound machine, officials at the hospital said that patients especially pregnant women were compelled to seek services from private providers.

URN