Minister Mutasingwa involved in accident along Kampala-Gulu highway

Nakasongola, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |Minister of State, Office of the Vice President Diana Mutasingwa Kagyenyi was involved in an accident along the Kampala-Gulu highway. The accident occurred at Bamusuuta village in Nakasongola district on Thursday evening.

Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson Isah Ssemwogerere says that Mutasingwa who is also the Buikwe Woman MP was travelling from Gulu in vehicle registration number UBG 979G Toyota Land Cruiser when the accident occurred. She was rushed to Bombo Military hospital whereas her driver and bodyguard received treatment at St Francis health centre at Kakooge.

Ssemwogerere says that the cause of the accident is not yet known and injuries sustained by the minister are minor.

Thank you for your prayers, positive thoughts, and acts of kindness. Your support has been beyond my expectations, we are okay and we have God to thank.

Today’s experience has reinforced my practice of gratitude — and we all just have so much to be grateful for.

Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/GC85UD2uIE — Mutasingwa Diana Kagyenyi (@HonMutasingwa) August 5, 2021

Earlier in the day, Mutasingwa through her social media pages indicated that she, together with Vice President Jessica Alupo paid a courtesy visit to General Salim Saleh, the Chief Coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation in Gulu. The visit was intended to discuss the implementation of the parish model for development.

Uganda National Roads Authority has embarked on erecting humps along the Kampala-Gulu highway after public outcry on rampant accidents. It is hoped that the humps will compel drivers to limit speed.

URN