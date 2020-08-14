Minister Magyezi urges Hoima city residents to shun corrupt leaders

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Local Government Minister Raphael Magyezi has tasked the electorate in Hoima City not to vote corrupt leaders. He said such leaders are enemies of development and voting for them will most likely stifle the progress in the new city.

Magyezi was presiding over the inauguration of Hoima City on Thursday. Hoima, a strategic oil city, is one of the three cities that were fast-tracked by Parliament to start operations this financial year. The others are Soroti and Lira, whose elevation was initially set for July 2021.

He asked voters to elect people of integrity and with vast knowledge and vision to run the affairs of the City. “Don’t let corrupt leaders lead the new city, don’t vote people who are looking to get tenders and coined companies in the names of their wives and children and who have failed to manage their homes,” Magyezi said.

Magyezi said the town has since been planned to become an oil city after the discovery of oil reserves in the area and that the government has since ramped up efforts to establish infrastructures as business cost pushers and enable oil production.

The new Hoima City will comprise of two Divisions of East and West. Hoima East Division will take the wards including Kyentale, Nyakabungu and Kicwamba, areas of Bwikya, Southern and Northern and Central of Hoima municipality.

Hoima East Division will comprise of wards including Kihomboza, Kyesiga, Karongo, Bujuura, Western, Kasingo, Kihuukya, Kibingo and Kiduuma of Hoima municipality. Initially, Hoima Municipality comprised of Four divisions including Kahoora, Bujumbura, Mparo and Busiisi.

Hoima municipal mayor Mary Grace Mugasa was installed as the interim Mayor of the new city. Fredrick Alibankoha Zuwa, the former LC III Chairperson for Kahoora Division is the interim mayor for Hoima East Division while Fred Kabagyo, the former LC III chairperson for Busiisi division is now the interim mayor for Hoima West Division.

Mugasa in her remarks pledged to provide the requisite leadership, provide holistic service delivery and enhance own sources of revenue.

Amanda Ngabirano, the National Physical Planning Board chairperson said they will be coming back to Hoima to guide the technical staff to ensure coordinated physical planning and organize land use. She said that as the city grows there will be competing land uses like housing, transport and attack on natural places.

URN