Minister Magyezi decries high corruption levels in local gov’t

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister for Local Government Raphael Magyezi has said his office is determined to fight cases of corruption which is overwhelming in the local Government.

Magyezi was on Tuesday presenting the status of implementation of the National Resistance Movement Manifesto in the area of local Government at the Office of the President.

He said as the local Government, a lot had been achieved except for areas like under staffing which ranges between 49 and 75% in different local Government. Magyezi also noted that the local Governments are faced with revenue generation challenges which has dragged on and should be worked on. He also says that the issue of transportation for some local Government leaders like mayors and chairpersons also remain a challenge.

On corruption, Magyezi said this was a challenge that he noted as soon as he entered into the office of the Minister of Local Government.

Magyezi says that most Local Government officials are engaged in selling of Government assets, but also issues of stealing money, with people opening up numerous accounts, but also open their own accounts to siphon money instead of using the Local Government or Municipality account.

Magyezi said that he will be tough on corruption, especially on public land and public buildings. He says they hope to work with district and central Government accounting teams to investigate and curb corruption in the local Government.

The Minister says if anyone is to make a transaction of a Government property, they must get approval from the Minister of Finance.

In several occasions the State House Anti Corruption Unit led by Colonel Edith Nakalema has arrested and interdicted officials from the local Government especially accounting officers, procurement officers, district planners among other officials for embezzlement of funds and using their position to turn Government property into theirs.

*******

URN