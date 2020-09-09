Minister Kibanzanga wins Bughendera county NRM polls

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Christopher Kibanzanga, the State Minister of Veteran Affairs has been declared the winner of the NRM primaries for Bughendera County.

Kibanzanga polled 21,125 votes to beat his closed competitor Acrobat Kiiza Moses who polled 20,272 and Moses Mugisa with 321 votes.

The declaration ends days of speculation and tension that saw the district security team suspending the release of the results on Saturday for fear of violence.

The district NRM registrar Robert Kifunga Aguma announced the results on Tuesday night after the tallying that was conducted by both the district NRM party officials and a team from the NRM national electoral commission.

Candidates supporters and journalists were blocked from the tally centre.

Josephine Babungi also retained the party flag after defeating former Woman MP Harriet Ntabazi. The other candidates in that race were Anne Amanya, Mugenyi Rose Bonabana and Winnie Kiiza Mpiigwa.

Richard Gafabusa, the incumbent MP Bwamba County MP seat defeated former minister Dr Batalingaya Cos Kamanda, Methodius Balyesiima and Baguma Iddi.

Acrobat says that he had a lot of the trust in both the district and national EC teams. He however adds that he was assured of a win based on the declaration forms he had received from his agents.

Acrobat who has already disputed the results says that he will state his next course of action.

Security remains beefed up across the district.

*****

URN