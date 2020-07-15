Minister Kamuntu defends planned representation of the elderly in parliament

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Prof. Ephraim Kamuntu has defended the inclusion of elderly persons among the marginalized groups that need representation in parliament.

The Cabinet last week approved the creation of five positions for Members of Parliament representing the elderly from the age of 60, as a special interest group. There are already five other special interest groups with representation in Parliament. They include; Youths, Workers, Persons with Disabilities, Women and the Uganda People’s Defence Forces-UPDF.

Kamuntu who is expected to present the proposal as parliament reviews the state of special interest groups told journalists at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala that it was important to include the elderly persons in order to address ‘historical imbalances.’

“During the Constitution-making process, the people of Uganda emphasized that one of the main principles that should govern the composition and functioning of parliament is participatory democracy and inclusiveness and that whereas the legislature should be composed mainly of representatives directly elected by the people, due regard should be made for the representation of special interest groups that had been marginalized by society,” he said.

But when asked whether indeed elderly persons are marginalized, Kamuntu went on the defensive telling the journalist that where he is, is where the youngsters are heading. Kamuntu is 74-years-old.

Kamuntu also said that the cabinet had resolved to keep the current composition of parliament as it is with all the special interest groups to continue to be represented. Each district will continue having a woman representative, the youth, workers and Persons with Disabilities with each continuing to have five representatives while the UPDF will keep its 10 MPs.

On whether these groups still need representation seeing that they have little impact on the people they represent, Kamuntu maintained that over the years, they have played a very important stabilizing role.

However, even the new cities of Mbarara, Arua, Jinja, Mbale, Gulu, Mbale and Masaka will each have a representative in Parliament.

******

URN