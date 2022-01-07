Minister halts construction works at Anyangatir health centre III

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of Health has halted construction works at Anyangatir Health Centre III.

Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, who is also the Lira City Woman MP was on Thursday inspecting different government projects in the city.

BMK Construction Company was contracted to construct a maternity ward, placenta pit, a solar pump water system, solar lighting system and twin staff quarters, a two-stance pit latrine for patients and staff, an incinerator, and a perimeter fence.

However, the minister was shocked to discover that a year after the contract was awarded, construction is still at the foundation level. The construction materials being used were also of poor quality.

Lawrence Egole, the Lira Resident City Commissioner immediately ordered the workers to stop construction and wait when the city engineers evaluate the quality of work so far done and submit a report to the ministry.

At Ober Health Centre III, it was discovered that the construction stalled because of the changes in the contract design. The minister then promised to have the design delivered so that work can go on.

“Ober stalled not because of no money but because we have not given them the design and the money is already with the city and the contractor has been waiting all this time for the design. You remember originally, it was not storied then we changed it to storied so we are committed to bringing it so that work can go on.”

At Ongica Health Centre III which was recently upgraded from an HCII, construction work has not yet started. This the minister blames on the district leaders whom she accused of sitting on government resources meant for development.

****

URN