Minister for Presidency Babalanda cited in Shs7b scandal

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister for Presidency Milly Babalanda was cited in an Shs7 billion scandal involving the government printers- Uganda Printing and Publishing Company (UPPC).

According to documents, the minister is accused of siphoning Shs7 billion from a Kenya Commercial Bank account that had been fixed to buy printing machines for the UPPC.

According to an internal source, UPPC had been saving the money to purchase the said machines, however, the Minister expelled the Board in 2021 and took over management and procurement roles.

While performing the two roles illegally, the source maintains that the Minister depleted the UPPC coffers.

“She signed out the money, the account is empty at the moment,” the source claimed.

On 2nd July 2021, the UPPC banked Shs 529 million to the account, earlier in March that year, the agency had banked Shs600 and Shs521m respectively.

According to more documents seen by the Nile Post, the UPPC had also banked Shs3b in May and Shs4.5billion the month before.