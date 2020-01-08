Minister Bahati, Baryayanga, Niwagaba clash over proposed Kabale city boundaries

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is a bitter row between David Bahati, the State Minister of Finance for Planning and Andrew Aja Baryayanga, the Kabale Municipality Member of parliament and Ndorwa East MP, Wilfred Niwagaba over the proposed boundaries of the proposed Kabale city.

Kabale municipality appeared on the list of municipalities scheduled for elevation to city status in 2021 issued by government on Dec 5, 2019.

However, on December 19th, 2019, concerned residents and leaders from Kabale, Rubanda and Rukiga districts petitioned parliament protesting the proposed demarcations and boundaries of Kabale city.

This was after it emerged that Kitumba and Kamuganguzi sub-counties and Katuna town councils in Ndorwa West County, Kabale district, Bubaare and Nyamweru sub-counties in Rubanda East County, Rubanda district will be annexed to Kabale municipality.

Bahati, who is also the Ndorwa West Member of parliament, wants the proposed boundaries approved by parliament before consultations are conducted at the grassroots. He says that although they had initially proposed to operationalize the city in 2023, they realized it was better for parliament to approve it to start in 2021.

However, the Kabale Municipality MP, Andrew Aja Baryayanga questions Bahati’s intentions of first creating the city before consulting the affected local authorities.

Niwagaba says that the rush to operationalize Kabale city is influenced by political patronage. He says although a city can spur development, its creation should have been demanded by residents but not a few political leaders pursuing their personal interests.

The Prime Minister, Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda has called calm, saying the prevailing differences will be addressed by the Local Government Ministry.

******

URN