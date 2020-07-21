Minister asked to intervene as crocodiles bully communities near Lake George

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has directed Tourism Minister Tom Butime to establish a safe corridor around Lake George for communities to collect water away from man-eating crocodiles.

Her directive followed concerns by Kitagwenda County MP Abbas Agaba about reports that crocodiles have eaten eight people over the last two months in areas surrounding Lake George in Western Uganda. The lake with a depth of 2.4 metres covers an area of 250 kilometres squared.

It is a tourist attraction and the main source of water and livelihood for communities in the area. The crocodiles which were introduced into the lake 12-years-ago by the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA). have since multiplied and manifested into a threat to the people.

Agaba appealed that the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities intervenes and gazette off some areas on the lake shores to protect people.

Kadaga asked the Minister to address the situation by establishing a safe corridor for communities to collect water. She also directed that a report on the same should be presented before parliament in the next two weeks.

Kadaga equally directed the Minister to ensure that there is co-existence between the hippos and communities in Tororo district, eastern Uganda.

This followed a concern raised by Tororo South MP Fredrick Angura that in the last one week, hippopotamuses have attacked gardens in his constituency and destroyed crops as well as killing animals. He said that these come from Kenya and after destruction they go back.

******

URN