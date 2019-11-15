MINISTER ACENG: Vaccines are safe, no fatalities

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng has come out to reassure the nation that social media stories that there have been fatalities during the National Measles-Rubella and Polio Immunization campaign, are false.

“The MR vaccine is safe and effective and does not have any fatal side effects as is being stated in the social media post. We are happy that our children are safe, healthy and protected. Please disregard with distaste the misquoting and mis-information,” Aceng said.

” It’s a shame that someone purporting to be @nbstv is coming out at night to confuse the population by posting false information and associating it to a statement I made today to update the public on final results of the MR campaign.”

The health minister had earlier announced what she said were “exciting results” from the vaccination campaign. “We achieved a 108% coverage of vaccination against Measles and Rubella; vaccinating 19,476,110 children against MR out of the targeted 18,100,000 for vaccination,” she told the press.

FULL STATEMENT BY ACENG

