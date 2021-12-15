Mining communities in Moroto offer land for construction of schools

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mining communities in Moroto district have offered more than 100 acres of land for the construction of seven community schools in Tapac and Rupa sub counties.

The plan by the community to build community schools near mining sites is based on the fact that the nearest school from Nakabaat mining site that has hundreds of school-going age children is 12 kilometers away.

The land was given to sub-county authorities after signing the agreements witnessed by local leaders and the community.

Mark Aol Musoka, one of the elders says that the children in the area have been walking long distances to access education while others had dropped out of school. Aol explains that to reduce illiteracy rates in the region, it’s time for the parents in the region to promote education.

According to Aol, parents through their leaders have committed themselves to contribute towards the establishment of schools by offering land, building some temporal structures, ahead of the school opening next year.

Lokaale Rupang, a parent from Rupa sub county says that children who were born from or near the mining sites have never had an opportunity to go to school due to the long distance. He explains that the children choose to go mining because they don’t have access to schools.

According to Rupang, their community has resolved to contribute towards their children’s education before the government intervenes.

Eliyah Lomiat, another elder from Tapac sub county says the community has identified two sites for the establishment of two community schools in a move to ensure education services reach most hard-to-reach communities.

According to records from the Moroto District Education Department, there are 12 primary schools including private ones.

Paul Abura has welcomed the community initiative to open up community schools saying most parishes in the district have no primary schools.

URN