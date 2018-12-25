Miners, activists re-echo need for weighbridges in Karamoja

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Artisan miners and activists have re-echoed the need for the establishment of weighbridges in Karamoja Sub Region. Tororo Cement and other companies have been transporting precious stones like limestone and Marble from the region for over a decade.

However, there are no weighbridges to help control the load on the trucks to protect roads from damage. Sarah Akello, a miner at Kosiroi in Tapac Sub County, says they suffer to load trucks beyond the brim for little money due to the absence of a weighbridge.

“If we had weighbridges here, they would help us with these people who want make more profits. Here, we are forced to load the trucks beyond the brim and yet driver at a certain point remove the excess for another trip. I feel government should be fulfilling some its promises to us”, she said.

Both the Uganda National Roads Authority- UNRA boss, Allen Kagina and Uganda Revenue Authority- URA Commissioner, General, Doris Akol have repeatedly promised to install weighbridges in Karamoja.

However, the region is yet to receive any. David Pulkol, a veteran politician in the region says the absence of weighbridges is another way of stealing from the region. He notes that establishment of weighbridges helps in transparency and accountability for what is exported from Karamoja.

Simon Nangiro, the chairperson Karamoja Miners Association says the heavy trucks have spoilt roads especially around Namalu, including the recently tarmacked Moroto- Nakapiripirit highway. Nangiro claims that the absence of weighbridges is a deliberate effort by government to keep Karamoja away from knowing the value of its minerals.

Besides measuring the load on trucks, some modern weighbridges are critical control points on any site and provide a multitude of benefits including improved traffic flow, reduced bottlenecks, enhanced site security, cost savings and improved workplace safety.

URN