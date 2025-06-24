MINANA: Fifth suspect in Joan Kagezi murder case remanded

The suspect complained of hunger and weakness. Grade One Magistrate Daphine Ayabare responds to his request, providing him with katogo (a local dish) and soda.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court has remanded a fifth suspect in connection with the 2015 murder of former Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (Asst DPP) Joan Namazzi Kagezi.

Ssemujju Abdulnoor, alias Minana, a former Special Police Constable (SPC) attached to the Flying Squad Unit, was first arrested in 2017 about Kagezi’s murder but was later released.

However, following renewed investigations into the case, Minana was re-arrested last Thursday from his home in Nakyesa Village, Galilaya Sub-county, Kayunga District.

On Tuesday, he was presented before the Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court to formally receive the charges against him. However, the suspect appeared in poor physical condition and was unable to walk. He had to be carried into the courtroom by three police officers.

Inside the dock, Minana repeatedly called upon former Inspector General of Police, Gen. Kale Kayihura, pleading for assistance. He was visibly weak, unable to either stand or sit properly, and requested to be given food before court proceedings could continue.

Grade One Magistrate Daphine Ayabare responded to his request, providing him with katogo (a local dish) and soda.

As Ayabare prepared to read the murder charges, Minaana complained of being physically assaulted, claiming injuries to his limbs that left him unable to walk, along with persistent hunger and general unwellness.

The court session was again stood over until 2:30 PM to address his complaints. However, State Attorney Richard Birivumbuka told the court that the suspect was feigning illness in an attempt to avoid having the charges read to him.

Minana now joins four other suspects—among them Nixon Agasirwe, the former commandant of the Special Investigations Unit, who has already been committed to the International Crimes Division of the High Court to stand trial for Kagezi’s murder.

Minaana and Agasirwe are expected to return to court on July 8, 2025, as investigations continue. The court also ordered prisons to medically examine him.

The other accused persons, including John Kibuuka, John Masajjagge, and Nasur Abudallah Mugonole, are already in the High Court facing trial for the terrorism and subsequent murder of Kagezi that occurred on March 30th, 2015.

