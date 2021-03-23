Minakulu residents demand compensation for 1988 LRA atrocities

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Minakulu Township in Oyam District are demanding compensations for atrocities committed against them by rebels of the Lord’s Resistance Army – LRA in 1988.

The affected residents say on the 1st of August 1988, LRA rebels stormed the area and overran the then National Resistance Army – NRA barracks and attacked civilians at the Internally Displaced Persons – IDP camp.

The claimants also say for over 20 years, they have made requests to the Government through their elected leaders but nothing has been forthcoming which has prompted them to make fresh claims.

Tobias Otim, a survivor of the attack recalls that several huts were torched; livestock looted and several families displaced. Otim says the attack cost him his 12 acres of land which has since been annexed by other people and is demanding the Government at least 25 Million Shillings in reparation.

Robert Okello, 68, a former civil servant and also survivor says that his livestock worth five million shillings at the time were looted by the rebels. He is appealing to the Government to evaluate the loss he incurred and give him a commensurate reward.

Hellen Adong, 52, an elderly claimant who was widowed by the incursion explains that her husband was killed by the rebels. She is equally demanding compensation for her looted family wealth especially livestock that has since plunged her into prolonged suffering.

Minakulu Sub County, the LCIII Chairperson, John Gutenberg Ogwang who is spearheading the war claimants says they have approached the Ministry of Defense to consider rehabilitating shops Minakulu Health Centre III and Minakulu Township offices that were bombed by the insurgents.

The State Minister of Defense, Rtd Col. Patrick Charles Okello Engola Macodwogo, who also doubles as the area MP for Oyam North Constituency, says already an assessment of the claims was conducted pending a report from Government Chief Valuer before the compensations can be effected to the affected families.

Minakulu authorities say over 200 claimants have so far registered to demand compensation from the NRA to help them rebuild their livelihoods ruined by the war, three decades ago.

The LRA fought a two-decade-long war against President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s reign since 1986 that led to mass mayhem. Over 500,000 people were estimated killed and over 20,000 children abducted in the process and two million populations in Northern Uganda were equally displaced.

********

URN