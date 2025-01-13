Military intelligence joins hunt for clues in sh100million traffic jam robbery

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Defence Intelligence and Security (DIS) has joined police in the hunt for thugs who robbed sh100 million shillings from a businessman, Fred Tibamanya, on Friday afternoon.

According to Tibamanya, he withdrew the money at a Centenary Bank branch at Kawempe and put it in a bag which he placed inside his car and started driving toward Maganjo where he was encircled by thugs on three motorcycles armed with machetes.

“When I reached Maganjo, I was encircled by men on three motorcycles during jam. They seemed to have trailed me from the Bank and they saw me placing the money inside the car. They smashed my car’s window on the side where I had placed the bag containing 100 million shillings and they vanished with it,” Tibamanya said.

Tibamanya later filed a case at Kampala North Regional Policing headquarters at Kawempe and officers manning the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras were tasked to trace the thugs’ movement.

“I was driving my Toyota Harrier UBN 789W and they waited for me to get stuck in jam,” Tibamanya said. I had no way of defending myself in the jam. The robbery was done swiftly and my fellow drivers who witnessed the incident had no little time to intervene.”

After robbing Tibamanya’s money, the thugs according to CCTV operators rode toward Kampala. Patrick Onyango, Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson, says Tibamanya’s attackers dumped the bag near Kyadondo hospital after removing the money.

“These thugs only wanted money and dumped the bag near Kyadondo hospital where it was found with Tibamanya’s documents including land titles. We are investigating this incident and we have been joined by our sister security agencies,” Onyango said.

Tibamanya is aged 49 and a resident of Kawanda, Nansana Municipality, in Wakiso District. Investigators suspect that the thugs had monitored his cash transactions and they kept monitoring him until they successfully orchestrated their robbery.

Millions shillings have been robbed in Kampala by thugs moving on motorcycles. They target people who have just withdrawn it from a bank. Francis Mubarak was robbed of 30 million shillings he had just withdrawn at 6th Street by thugs moving on three motorcycles. Mubarak said he often withdrew money at 10:00am and the thugs parked outside the banking hall and eventually attacked him as soon as he sat on a bodaboda.

*****

URN