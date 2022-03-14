Military court in DRC sentences two ADF collaborators to 15 years of hard labor

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A military court in Beni town in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has sentenced to 15 years of hard labor, two collaborators of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels.

The convicts are Kavugho Mayani and Mweki Kambale. The court was presided over by Major Kalambayi Mufungayi. Mayani was arrested last year and charged with collaborating and providing communication to ADF rebels.

Kambale was arrested last year and charged with participating in an insurrectionary movement in Eastern DRC. Both pleaded guilty to the charges.

In the judgment, Major Mufungayi also ordered the convicts to pay a fine worth 200,000 Congolese Francs, equivalent to 361,340 Shillings.

However, the court acquitted Paluku Mwami due to insufficient evidence.

The ruling comes days after three more ADF rebels including a Ugandan were sentenced to 20 years in prison by the same court.

Meanwhile, 14 civilians were killed by ADF rebels in the territories of Beni, North Kivu province, and Irumu in Ituri province.

According to Sabiti Njiamoja, the Governor’s delegate assigned to Eringeti in Beni, rebels on Friday killed 4 civilians in Bango, a town located on the border between the Bambuba-Kisiki and Banande-Kainama groupings.

On Thursday, rebels also killed 5 other civilians in Kisanga-Samboko in the Walese chiefdom, according to the Convention for the Respect of Human Rights (CRDH) Irumu branch.

An unspecified number of residents were taken as hostages. Other rebels also attacked the village of Mambelenga precisely in Kasoko, killing five civilians and burnt motorcycles and houses.

