Midweek Premier League games see repeat show between Southampton and Arsenal

London, England | THE INDEPENDENT | Following a weekend of FA Cup action, the Premier League returns with a round of midweek matches on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Both Newcastle United and Leeds United need points from Tuesday night’s match at St James’ Park, but after taking just two points from their last eight games, Newcastle United coach Steve Bruce is facing questions over his side’s results and their defensive style of play, which is likely to be in stark contrast to Leeds’ cavalier football.

Three consecutive league wins and five wins in all competitions have taken West Ham into the fifth round of the FA Cup and up to seventh in the Premier League with a place in Europe firmly in their sights.

David Moyes has said he hopes his team’s performances can help attract new signings this month and another three points at home to Crystal Palace would help his cause.

Southampton deservedly beat Arsenal 1-0 in the FA Cup on Saturday and the two sides meet again in St Mary’s in the league on Tuesday night. Arsenal are still likely to be without striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after injury kept him out at the weekend, while it is probably too soon for Mikel Arteta to give a debut to Martin Odegaard just a day after his expected arrival on loan from Real Madrid.

Tuesday’s final game should see a contrast in style as Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City travelling to play relegation threatened West Brom.

West Brom didn’t play at the weekend as they had previously been knocked out of the FA Cup, while Manchester City needed three goals in the last nine minutes to get past Cheltenham Town from League Two. Cheltenham’s direct, physical style posed a lot of problems for the City defense and they are likely to face a direct game as well in the Hawthornes as West Brom look for their third win of the season.

On Wednesday, league leaders Manchester United face bottom of the table, Sheffield United, while Chelsea hope to have Thomas Tuchel confirmed as the replacement for Frank Lampard, who they sacked on Monday for their home match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

