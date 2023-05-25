Micho names provisional squad for AFCON qualifier against Algeria

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Cranes Head Coach Milutin Sredojević- Micho has named a provisional squad of 42 players for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Group F table leaders Algeria in Douala City, Cameroon.

Nearly 16 players who missed the game against Tanzania have rejoined the squad, which consists of local players. New additions include striker Charles Bbaale from SC Villa, midfielder Moses Waiswa from KCCA, striker Shariph Kimbowa from Wakiso Giants, and goalkeeper Ismael Watenga.

The squad has Goalkeepers including Salim Jamal Magoola, Charles Lukwago, Isma Watenga, Alionzi Nafian, and Joel Mutakubwa. Defenders include Gavin Kizito, James Begisa, Ashraf Mandela, Kenneth Ssemakula, Aziz Kayondo, Ibrahim Juma, Umar Lutalo, Derrick Ndahiro, Isa Mubiru, Halid Lwaliwa, Musa Ramathan, Allan Enyou, Rogers Torach, Hillary Mukundane and, Gift Fred, Geoffrey Wasswa.

Midfielders include Siraje Sentamu, George Kasonko, Said Mayanja, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Khalid Aucho, Bright Anukani, Moses Waiswa, Allan Okello, Farouk Miya, Milton Karisa, Moses Opondo, Isma Mugulusi, Travis Mutyaba and, Joseph Ochaya while forwards include Rogers Mato, Rogers Mugisha, Shariph Kimbowa, Emmanuel Okwi, Richard Basangwa, Fahad Bayo, and Charles Bbaale.

Uganda will once again be hosting their home games away from home during the ongoing AFCON qualifying campaign with the first being their first leg against Tanzania, which was hosted at the Suez Canal Authority Stadium in Egypt.

The decision was taken in April after FUFA inspected the Mandela National Stadium- Namboole and confirmed that it is not yet ready to host the qualifiers contrary to state minister for Sports Peter Ogwang’s earlier promises on March 29, 2023, where he assured Ugandans football fans that Cranes’ next home game will be hosted at Mandela National Stadium.

Uganda Cranes which is in joint-second position in Group F with Taifa Stars of Tanzania will host Algeria which has already secured a slot in the continental championship with an objective of securing a victory to bolster their chances of making a comeback to the championship.

But, With Algeria having already secured qualification from the group with 12 points, the remaining teams – Uganda, Tanzania, and Niger – find themselves in a fierce battle for the remaining slot in their upcoming fixtures.

The upcoming match slated for June 18th, 2023 will serve as yet another test for the Serbian tactician, who has faced significant criticism since resuming his position as the head coach of Uganda Cranes.

Micho returned to the helm of Uganda Cranes in 2021 on a three year-contract to salvage the team’s fortunes that Jonathan McKnistry had left behind and restore the Cranes to their former glory.

But his return has not generated the desired outcome thus far as the Uganda Cranes have struggled to make a significant impact in the ongoing AFCON qualification tournament where they have registered only one win in four games and garnered four points with one goal scored in four games leaving the Cranes’ qualification to the continental showpiece hanging in balance.

