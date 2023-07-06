Meta launches social networking app Threads

San Francisco, US | Xinhua | Meta’s Instagram announced on Wednesday the launch of its new social networking app Threads.

As the company’s Twitter competitor, Threads allows Instagram users to authenticate with their existing credentials to post short updates, including photos, links, texts up to 500 characters and videos up to 5 minutes in length.

Threads is now available on iOS and Android in 100 countries and regions, according to the company. However, it delayed the launch in the EU due to ongoing privacy concerns about Meta. In May, the company was fined about 1.3 billion U.S. dollars for exporting EU user data to the United States for processing.

Some users have noticed that the app collects a lot of user data during the preorder. According to Apple’s listing, the Threads iOS app may collect data related to health, finances, purchases, contacts, usage data, browsing history, and other sensitive information, the online newspaper TechCrunch said in a report. ■