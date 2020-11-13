Messi denied by VAR as Paraguay holds Argentina

Buenos Aires, Argentina| XINHUA | Lionel Messi had a goal ruled out by the video assistant referee as Argentina were held to 1-1 draw by Paraguay in their World Cup qualifier here on Thursday.

Paraguay took an early lead at La Bombonera through an Angel Romero penalty after Lucas Martinez brought down Newcastle United midfielder Miguel Almiron.

The Albiceleste’s fortunes took another turn for the worse when Exequiel Palacios was forced off in the 29th minute with a lower back injury.

The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder was replaced by Giovani Lo Celso, who set up the equalizer just before halftime. The Tottenham playmaker whipped a sumptuous corner to the edge of the six-yard box and Nicolas Gonzalez rose highest to power a header past Antony Silva.

The hosts maintained their momentum after the interval and appeared to take the lead when Messi drilled a first-time effort beyond Silva after combining with Lo Celso.

But Brazilian referee Raphael Claus consulted VAR before annulling the goal for a foul by Gonzalez in the buildup.

Messi then saw his dipping free-kick tipped over the bar by Silva as Paraguay held on to claim a valuable point at a venue where they have never won a competitive fixture.

The result leaves Argentina top of the 10-team South American zone standings with seven points from three matches while Paraguay are fourth, two points further back.

Earlier on Thursday, Ecuador came from behind to beat Bolivia 3-2 in La Paz.

The top four teams at the end of the CONMEBOL qualifying tournament will earn an automatic berth at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The fifth-ranked side will advance to an intercontinental playoff over two legs.

XINHUA