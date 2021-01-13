Mess with a ballot box, get a bullet – Aswa police spokesperson

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Aswa region have warned the public against tempering with the ballot papers and voting materials saying it will amount to shooting and killing.

The warning comes barely hours to the presidential and parliamentary elections tomorrow.

Addressing journalists from Northern Uganda media club, ASP Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa river region police spokesperson says he will not hesitate to shoot anybody who tampers with a ballot box.

Okema revealed that there will be maximum deployment of the forces on the polling day to give people confidence and assurance of peaceful elections but not to cause fear and panic.

He has asked the locals to cooperate with the armed forces and urged them to refrain from going into the polling stations while drunk.

“Anybody who plans to run away with the ballot box in case it is there please don’t try, if its me in that polling station and I have a gun, I will shoot you” Okema warns.

Okema explained that vandalizing, running with or destroying the voting material amounts to treason.

In 2016 elections, a number of ballot papers were reportedly damaged in Aruu County by the incumbent MP Odonga Otto citing election malpractices.

The upcoming election is an unprecedented one characterized by the new normal of COVID-19 pandemic where candidates were barred from addressing rallies to curtail the spread of the infections.

The country had witnessed violence prior to the poling day mainly in the central region with the November incident that claimed the lives of more than 54 Ugandans with dozen others injured.

URN