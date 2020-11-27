Men tasked to join fight against violence of women

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Men have been challenged to take up and intensify the fight against gender inequality as the world observes 16 Days of Activism against gender based violence. This year’s campaign is themed as Orange the World: Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect!”

Jolly Acen, the head of UN Women office in Northern and Eastern Uganda says men are in most cases the perpetrators of the violence against women and girls and if the inequality is to be won, they must take up full responsibility.

According to records in the Acholi sub-region, over 20,000 women and girls were sexually abused with most of the girls getting pregnant during the COVID-19 lockdown.

According to Acen, during this year’s 16 days of Activism, the major focus is men, mostly those within the urban areas such that they get to appreciate and understand the dangers and impacts of violence against women and girls.

Acen says that as women, they have failed to push and change the mindset of the men to end violence against women and girls. She however observes that during the 16 days campaign, they will also involve the cultural institutions to also play a key role in ending violence and promoting peaceful co-existence which will then lead to prosperity and development in the communities.

Emmy Ocen, the Speaker Gulu district Boda Boda cyclist’s association says much as they are blamed for violence against women, some men are also silently undergoing violence against them by their wives and girls in the community. Ocen for example says during the lockdown, some wives abandoned their husbands due to financial hardships.

According to Ocen, the law enforcers should also be fair to both genders saying in most cases, the police and other organizations tend to support the female gender, criminalizing them even when they are right.

James Komakech, a boda boda cyclist in Gulu city says in most case,s violence erupts in the families because one is not respecting the other.

Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa region police spokesperson appeals to the members of the community to take advantage of the professional standards units ensure that their is fair enforcement of the laws.

******

URN