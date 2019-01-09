Wednesday , January 9 2019
Airtel
Home / The News Today / Mega solar power project launched in Kabulasoke

Mega solar power project launched in Kabulasoke

The Independent January 9, 2019 The News Today Leave a comment

A drone shot of the Kabulasoke Pilot Solar Power Park owned by a Ugandan based in Germany Dr. David Alobo. It is the biggest such project in the region. PHOTO PPU

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |  President Yoweri Museveni has today commissioned the
$24.5 million Kabulasoke Pilot Solar Power Park, the largest such venture in the region.

Owned by a Ugandan based in Germany Dr. David Alobo, the solar project covers the Namulaba and Butiti villages, Kabulasoke sub county in Gomba District.

The Alobo investment is through his company Xsabo Group. It is currently set up on 98 acres,  the largest such solar park in East and Central Africa. It is set to offer over 300 Ugandans direct employment and will provide power to neighbouring Districts.

Installed with 68,000 solar models the park has a capacity of producing 20MW of solar generated power. Laying of the pioneer panel, was done by Vice President Edward Sekandi before the commissioning.

The Kabulasoke solar park project, is already connected to the national grid and will serve a population of more than 5 million in rural Uganda.

It is the first of five solar power parks that the Xsabo Group intends to set up. The others will be in Kasese, Lira, Mubende and Soroti, all generating a total of 150MW.

“It is written in the bible that what you sow is what you reap. For investors like Dr Alobo and the Xsabo group, to invest in Kabulasoke shows that the NRM government is on the right path. We sowed peace and unity, and these conditions have attracted such investments,” Museveni said at the commissioning today.

 

Tags

Stanbic Home Sweet Loans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved