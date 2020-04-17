Medical teams deployed at factories to test truck drivers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kasese district COVID-19 task force has resolved to deploy medical teams in factories to test truck drivers for coronavirus.

The tests will be carried out on national and international drivers that ply between Kasese and the Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC.

Some of the factories that have already received the medical teams include Hima Cement factory.

Lt. Joe Walusimbi, the Resident District Commissioner Kasese says they have resolved that drivers who pick their cargo in Kasese must be tested upon their arrival at the factories.

“If the drivers are to spend a night in the district, they will be put in a designated place at the factory,” Walusimbi says.

The other drivers who bring cargo into the district using the Mpondwe border post are currently being subjected to institutional quarantine.

Mbusa Mutalinga a driver says the move will save a lot of time for drivers that operate between Kasese and neighbouring DRC.

“This is good news since we will be continuing without work as the medical team handle our tests right at the factory,” Mutalinga says.

On Tuesday, a Ugandan male truck driver who arrived from Kenya via Malaba tested positive for coronavirus.

URN