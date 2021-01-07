McKinstry names final Uganda Cranes squad for CHAN tournament

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry has named his final squad for the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2020 finals to be held in Cameroon from 16th January to 7th February 2021.

Uganda is in Group C alongside defending Champions Morocco, neighbours Rwanda and new

comers Togo.

McKinstry also confirmed that Vipers SC defender Lwaliwa Halid will Captain the team. “As our captain, he has served so well over the last year, including breaking into the senior Cranes team. He will be ably supported by a group of four or five senior players,” McKinstry said.

The Cranes currently in Yaounde, will play Niger on in the final game of the Pre-CHAN Mini Tournament before travelling to Douala on Friday 8th January 2021, where they will hold another training camp for one week ahead of the group stage matches.

The final 25 man Squad with clubs and shirt numbers in brackets.

Goalkeepers

Lukwago Charles (KCCA FC, 1), Mutakubwa Joel (Kyetume FC, 18), Alionzi Legason

Nafian (URA FC, 19) Ikara Tom (Police C, 20)

Defenders

Hassan Muhamud (Police FC, 2), Kayondo Abdu Aziizi (Vipers SC, 3), Mujuzi Musitafa

(Kyetume FC, 4), Ssenjobe Eric (Police FC, 5), Iguma Denis (KCCA FC, 12), Willa Paul (Vipers SC,

15), Lwaliwa Halid (Vipers SC, 21), Mbowa Paul Patrick (URA FC, 24)

Midfielders

Mawejje Tonny (Police FC, 6), Kagimu Shafik Kuchi (URA FC, 8), Anukani Bright

(KCCA FC, 14), Kyeyune Saidi (URA FC, 16), Byaruhanga Bobosi (Vipers SC, 22), Watambala Abdu

Karim (Vipers SC, 25)

Forwards

Ojera Joackiam (URA FC, 7), Brian Aheebwa (KCCA FC, 9), Ocen Ben (Police FC, 10),

Ssekajugo (Wakiso Giants FC, 11), Orit Ibrahim (Vipers SC, 13), Jagason Muhammad Shaban

(Vipers SC, 17), Karisa Milton (Vipers SC, 23).

