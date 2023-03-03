McCain appointed new head of WFP

United Nations | Xinhua | UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Food and Agriculture Organization Director-General Qu Dongyu on Thursday announced their appointment of Cindy H. McCain of the United States as Executive Director of the World Food Programme (WFP).

McCain, at the undersecretary-general level, succeeds David Beasley of the United States, the UN said in a statement, adding that the executive board of WFP has confirmed its concurrence with the appointment.

According to the statement, McCain is currently U.S. ambassador to the UN agencies for food and agriculture in Rome and has served on the board of directors for Operation Smile, a non-profit organization whose mission is to address facial deformities for children around the world.

In information posted on its website, WFP says it is the world’s leading humanitarian organization saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity, for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

WFP assisted more than 158 million people with food, cash and vouchers in 2022, more than in any previous year, and received a record 14 billion U.S. dollars in funding, says the organization.