Mbarara traders launch fundraising drive to buy fire fighting equipment

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mbarara City Traders Association (MBACITA) has initiated a fundraising campaign dubbed “Enkoni Y’nyine Eka” to procure their own firefighting truck. The decision comes after a recent fire outbreak along Maj Victor Bwana road that caused significant damage to Timber and Timber products worth billions of money.

Last year alone, the city experienced three fire outbreaks, destroying two schools and timber stalls. Mwijuka Sezi, the Chairperson of MBACITA, expressed that traders and citizens have often blamed the losses incurred during fires on the delayed response of the police fire brigade.

He says that the association aims to raise over 148 million Shillings to procure the firefighting truck within 90 days. This initiative is expected to enable them to respond to fire incidents promptly and minimize damage.

Robert Kanusu, the Deputy Mbarara City North Resident Commissioner, praised the traders for their efforts, as the region currently has only one firefighting truck serving the entire Rwizi region. He emphasized that this fundraising campaign would supplement government efforts in enhancing fire response capabilities.

In addition to procuring the firefighting truck, Kanusu encouraged the traders to consider insuring their businesses to help them recover from potential future calamities.

James Kabesiime, a trader, expressed concern over the slow response of the fire brigade, which has resulted in severe damage instead of effective rescue operations. He highlighted that many traders with loans in their businesses have faced financial difficulties due to the impact of fire incidents.

URN