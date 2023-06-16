Mbarara Post Bank credit officer remanded over UGX 500,000 bribe

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala has remanded Danson Nahurira a Credit Officer with Post Bank Mbarara Branch for allegedly receiving an inducement of 500,000 Shillings.

Nahurira was arraigned before Court presided over by Grade One Magistrate Esther Asiimwe on Friday and charged with one count of abuse of office.

It is alleged that on July 27th, 2022 at Post Bank Mbarara City Branch, being employed as a credit officer by Post Bank Uganda which is a public company owned by the government of Uganda abused the authority of his office.

According to the charges sanctioned by the Director of Public Prosecutions Jane Frances Abodo, Nahurira did an arbitrary act prejudicial to the interests of his employer and irregularly received 500,000 Shillings as an inducement for issuing a Financial Card to Detective Sergeant Samuel Liwa without following the established processes for issuing such cards. But Nahurira has denied the charges against him.

The prosecution led by Gertrude Apio informed the court that investigations are ongoing.

He was remanded to Luzira Prison until June 23rd. Nahurira was advised to bring sureties with documents, should he be interested in applying for Bail.

In court, Nahurira had two sureties but they did not have documents that include National Identity Cards and introduction letters from the local council.

Trouble for Nahurira started when the State House Anti-Corruption Unit received information from a whistle-blower that Nahurira solicits money ranging between one million shillings to two million shillings to issue financial cards to people with loans in order to enable them to acquire loans in other financial institutions.

The whistleblower said this had resulted in the loss of funds worth Billions as people acquire multiple loans from Post Bank and other Banks. As a result, a trap was set and he was given money, which he was found with. The serial numbers on the money had already been documented by the detectives.

He was later released on police bond and told to continue reporting to Police.

On Friday, he was summoned to appear at Central Police Station Kampala and arrested and taken to court for plea taking.

