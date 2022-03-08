Mbarara plea bargaining camp to handle 700 cases

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two High Court judges have pitched camp in Mbarara main prison to expedite and conclude at least 700 cases through plea bargaining. They are Senior Mbarara Resident Judge, Joyce Kavuma, and Lady Justice Jane Okuo Kajuga, the focal person of the plea bargaining programme.

They are handling cases in the plea bargain camp that have been set up in the courtyard of Mbarara main prison in Mbarara city together with prosecution and defence lawyers. While officiating at the opening of the plea bargain camp 2022, the Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo reminded the inmates that the plea bargain programme is for the guilty and not the innocent.

He cautioned the inmates against opting for the program for the sake of it unless they indeed committed the crimes they are accused of. The Judiciary Chief Registrar Sarah Langa Siu, said that they will handle both old and new cases during the one week camp.

At least 2,300 cases have been resolved through plea bargaining since 2014. Under plea bargaining, a suspect confesses to the crime and negotiates with the prosecution for a reduced sentence.

