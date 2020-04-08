Mbarara hospital gets UGX 234m to construct permanent isolation centre

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital has received a boost of 243 million shillings from Mbarara University of Science and Technology for the construction of a permanent isolation center.

Currently, the hospital uses tarpaulin to host the isolation centre, which receives patients from various western Uganda districts.

Professor Gertrude Kiwanuka, the Dean of Medicine Mbarara University says they decided to extend a helping hand since they also use the hospital as a learning centre for their students.

She explains that they came up with the idea to donate money to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital because of the challenges they are facing in handling COVID-19 suspects.

Dr Celestine Barigye, Director Mbarara Hospital appreciated the contribution saying 108 million Shillings will be used to construct the isolation centre while the remaining money will be used to facilitate volunteers and buy personal protective equipment.

Dr. Ruth Muhindo, the Head of COVID-19 isolation unit says Mbarara Hospital has managed to collect samples from 56 suspected cases, 53 of which turned out negative. Three others are pending confirmation by Uganda Virus Research Institute in Entebbe. Uganda currently has 52 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

