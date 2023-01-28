Mbarara city south division seeks 50 million to construct temporary offices

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mbarara City South Division is seeking 50 Million Shillings to construct temporary structures to host part of their offices at their division gardens.

Established in 2020, Mbarara City South Division is made of three former Divisions of Kakoba, Nyamitanga and Nyakayojo following the elevation of Mbarara Municipality to city status and has since been operating from the former Kakoba division premises.

Since its inception, the Division Council has been challenged with the lack of sufficient office space for both the political leadership and technical departments.

The City South Division Mayor, Jommo Mugabe, says the division is soon getting more staff and the immediate challenge is the lack of enough offices for the staff, noting that they are seeking about 50 million Shillings to start the construction of the structure and save their workers from operating in briefcase offices.

He says they have already tasked the Division Engineer to develop a sketch plan for the structure and are ready to use either papyrus reeds or wood.

Godfrey Tumusiime, the Division Speaker says that currently one office space is being used by four technical staff and since the City Service Commission advertised jobs, the number of staff will increase to more than 80 officers in the division.

He says in the meantime some staff will be taken to the former Nyakayojo Division which is located about 8 kilometres from the city centre.

The Division Clerk, Nelson Muhangi, says the Division council has just approved the plan and they are yet to devise means of raising the needed funds, however, he says they hopeful the centre will allow them to use part of the revenue collection as they mobilize well-wishers to support the cause.

He says the division collects 4.8 billion shillings a year from local revenue which he says they deposit on the account of the city treasury and only receive back part of it to do approved works.

