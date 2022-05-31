Mbarara city signs UGX 20Bn contract for USMID road project

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mbarara City Council has signed a contract with Chinese Chongqing International Construction Corporation (CICO) for the construction of five roads stretching 2.8 kilometers within the municipality. The 12-month contract is valued at 20 Billion Shillings.

CICO will undertake the construction of 3.94 kilometers that include Kyamugorani road (2.02kM), Municipal Access road (0.1KM), Lower Circular road (0.8KM), Ruhara road (0.47KM), and Mosque road (0.55KM).

Merina Kekijusyo, the city engineer says the roads will be upgraded to tarmac and will install solar, create parking spaces and a pedestrian lane.

She says that another local contractor Kwed Contractions Company will beautify Rwebikona township at 1.8 billion shillings. The contractor will also undertake the tarmacking of the parking space, street lights, and greening of the area.

Robert Mugabe Kakyebezi, the Mbarara City Mayor expressed concern about the absence of the construction consultant, which he says will delay the commencement of the works. He also warned the contractors against shoddy work and to make sure the works are done within the stipulated time.

James Mwesigye, the Mbarara Resident City Commissioner warned the local contractor against shoddy work.

Eliab Nuwagaba Kamurari, the chairperson of Rwebikona market welcomed the construction of the road and beautifying the area noting that during the rainy season, the road is slippery.

This is the second USMID project in Mbarara city in one year. Last year, Mbarara City council signed a contract with Multiplex Construction Company to beautify, install street lights, and rehabilitate three city roads at 23 Billion Shillings.

URN