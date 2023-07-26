MBALE: Unidentified body found in sewage hole

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have been called into action in Mbale City on Tuesday evening following the discovery of the body of an unknown female in a sewerage hole. The body was discovered in a sewerage hole at the Total Pump Fuel Station, near the entrance of Mbale City Taxi Park along the Mbale-Tororo highway.

This came to light when pupils from Mbale Police Barracks Primary School noticed an unpleasant smell and swarms of flies in the area. Alarmed by this, they alerted the local residents, prompting a search that led to the sight of the decomposed body of an unidentified female, believed to be around 25 years old. The victim was dressed in a black skirt and brown blouse.

Rogers Taitika, the Elgon Region Police spokesperson confirmed the incident, stating that the authorities have taken the body to Mbale City Mortuary for a postmortem examination. He said law enforcement agencies are diligently working to identify the victim and apprehend those responsible for this gruesome crime.

