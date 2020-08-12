Mbale parliamentary aspirant tests positive for Covid-19

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | An aspirant for the Bungokho North Central constituency parliamentary seat in Mbale district has tested positive for Covid-19. Information obtained from health officials in Mbale shows that the aspirant is isolated at Mulago National Referral Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Edward Nyongesa, the Mbale District Surveillance Officer told Uganda Radio Network that the aspirant offered himself for testing in line with the directive by the National Resistance Movement-NRM Electoral Commission chairperson Dr. Tanga Odoi to all aspirants to test for Covid-19 before nominations.

Nyongesa says they dispatched the aspirant’s samples to Entebbe Virus Research Institute for testing and they returned positive on Wednesday morning.

“His results were the first on the list and when we called him he told us he was in Kampala printing his posters. We alerted the Kampala team and he has now been evacuated and is admitted at Mulago National Referral Hospital,” he said.

He revealed that plans are underway to trace the aspirant’s contacts and family members for isolation.

“You see now Covid-19 is in the communities and everyone is a potential candidate for the disease, people should be extra careful to prevent the spread of the disease,” he said.

******

URN