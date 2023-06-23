Mbale Heroes FC return to FUFA Big League

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Eastern Regional team Mbale Heroes FC have returned to the FUFA Big League.

The former Premier League side on Thursday gained promotion after defeating Bukedea Central FC in the Eastern regional league Promotional play-off final played at the Mbale municipal stadium on Thursday.

Mbale Heroes FC achieved promotion to the second tier of Ugandan football after they beat Bukedea Central FC 2-0 in the return leg to qualify on a 7-0 goal aggregate.

Striker Akram Muzanyi gave the home side the lead after 24 minutes, before Emma Shikanga made it 2-0 after 57 minutes. It was all celebrations for the Mbale Heroes FC coach Abby Bogere Kikomeko who said the team had worked hard to make it back to the Big League. Last season Mbale Heroes FC missed out on qualification for the Big League after losing to Jinja North FC.

Edger Bwogi, the Mbale Heroes assistant coach says getting promotion now is not something to be so proud about as the team deserves to be in the Uganda Premier league rather that the Big League which he says will be their target for next season. Luganda//Cue in: ekisera Kino…. //Wycliffe Mwambu, the club chairperson while expressing his gratitude has promised all the fans that the team will play only one season in the big-league and gain promotion to the Uganda premier league after next season.

It should be noted that Mbale Heroes are two time Uganda Cup winners the fate they achieved in 1975 and 1999.



