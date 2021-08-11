Mbale city drafts bylaw on solid waste management

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mbale City Council has drafted a solid waste management ordinance.

The city has for long struggled to manage waste which has raised concern from residents and the business community.

The ordinance seeks to provide for planning of the collection, storage, transportation, and disposal of waste in Mbale city. It also provides for regular collection and management of data on present and future waste.

The ordinance also seeks to ensure environmental conditions, efficient use and conservation of valuable materials and resources, to generate employment and incomes within the waste management sector and to ensure that the different stages of waste management are managed in a sound environmental manner.

According to the ordinance, every owner or occupant of any premises, business entity or industry will be responsible for the sanitary condition of his or her premises. Collection of all solid waste shall also be kept and stored in durable containers or dustbins.

Rhoda Nyarib, the Mbale City Senior Environment Officer said that the ordinance now awaits approval by the city councilors. Nyarib says that the city authorities will sensitize the public on the ordinance.

Yusuf Muhubu, the councilor IUIU ward in Northern City Division welcomes the ordinance but says enforcement will be a challenge. He asked the authorities to come up with strategies on how the law will be enforced.

Paul Kizubo, the chairperson LC I of Clock Tower cell says that the ordinance is overdue.

He is also concerned about implementation. According to Kizubo, many laws have been passed but enforcement is a problem.

The LC I chairperson of Nkokonjeru cell, Xavier Musalu said that the ordinance will give the city a facelift and improve hygiene.

*****

URN