Mbabazi’s former body guard released on bail

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Christopher Aine, the former body guard of ex-premier Amama Mbabazi has been released on bail.

Aine who is facing charges related to obstructing police officers together with four others was released on Monday on a cash bail of two million shillings by Buganda Road Grade one Magistrate, Stella Maris Amabilis. His co-accused are Henry Byansi, Kenny Sserujongi, Tonny Ssegawa and Samuel Lugemwa.

Aine was granted bail after his lawyer John Paul Rubagumya argued that he has substantial sureties adding that his constitutional right was violated having been in police cells for more than the mandatory 48 hours.

Aine presented two sureties who are Aine’s elder brothers. They are Moses Musasizi, resident of Bombo road and also businessman working with Express Shipping Logistics East Africa and Ezra Kabugo a businessman working with Home Well Furniture.

Prosecution alleges that on November, 27th, the accused blocked traffic police officers who were on duty along Kampala road.

However, Aine faces extra charges of assault, malicious damage to property and going armed in public unlawfully, which he has since denied.

Prosecution alleges that on the same day, Aine reportedly damaged the shirt of a Police Constable, Peter Eyotaru, a property of Uganda Police.

It is also alleged that Aine caused bodily harm by cutting Denis Kambugu’s arm with a knife.

*****

URN