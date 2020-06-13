Mayuge residents decry security laxity along Lake Victoria

Mayuge, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents on the major landing sites in Mayuge district want security tightened along Lake Victoria to reduce on the number of foreign travelers from the neighbouring countries.

As part of the guidelines to contain the spread of COVID-19, President Museveni closed down Uganda’s borders and prohibited all incoming passengers whether by air, water or road.

However foreign nationals continue to access the country through some porous border points across Lake Victoria.

The residents note that their counterparts across the islands of Serinya B, Bumba, Kazi and Sagitu who purchase food from different landing sites have continued with daily movements to the neighbouring countries of Kenya and Tanzania yet there are security personnel mandated to enforce the presidential directives.

Twaha Kalulu, a resident at Bukaleba landing site says that residents in the area have played their role in containing the spread of COVID-19, but security organs are watering down these efforts by failing to limit the movements at the different entry points.

David Zijja, the Malongo sub county district councilor says that his area is home to over 12 gazetted landing sites but security personnel rarely patrol the waters, leaving intruders to easily access the area without any health checks.

Zijja adds that adequate security personnel should be deployed to bar the entrance of non-cargo boats through the country’s water bodies.

Emmy Mitala, the Mayuge Deputy Resident District Commissioner says that they lack enough manpower and resources to sustain constant patrols along the lake however territorial forces have been empowered to track down suspects along the shoreline.

******

URN