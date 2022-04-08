Mayuge protest: Police shoot one dead, injure four others

Bugiri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have shot dead 23-year-old Muzafalu Kalinaki, a resident of Mayuge town council in Bugiri district while attempting to disperse rowdy protesters at Mayuge police post.

He was hit on the head when police opened fire to disperse protesters who stormed the post baying for the blood of Suli Buluma, who was sentenced to community service after pleading guilty to theft.

The police officers also shot another resident identified as Joseph Waiswa in the left leg. He is currently nursing wounds at Jinja Regional Referral Hospital.

Waiswa told journalists that he was getting away from the chaos in the town council only to see a police officer firing at him.

Three pupils of Mayuge primary school namely Stella Kadama, Dello Namusamwa, and Samuwa Wagadhunya, also sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Bugiri general hospital for further management.

Preliminary information shows that prior to the shooting, residents attempted to lynch Suli Buluma, who was sentenced to community service after pleading guilty to theft.

Residents claimed that Buluma is a perennial livestock thief and argued that sentencing him to community service was a mockery to his victims.

Buluma ran for his dear life and took refuge inside Mayuge police post prompting residents to pursue him. They tried to access the cells forcing police to use live bullets to disperse them.

A team of police officers led by the Busoga East Police commander, Samuel Asiimwe have pitched camp in Mayuge town council with the aim of restoring sanity in the community.

The Busoga East police spokesperson Diana Nandawula says that detectives have been dispatched to investigate the matter.

She has challenged members of the general public to desist from mob justice, arguing that it often results in the loss of innocent lives and property.

