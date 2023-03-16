Mayuge man dies trying to save phone from pit latrine

Mayuge, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Busoga East on Thursday confirmed the death of 31-year-old, Idi Muyimba, a resident of Nsango village, in Bukatuube sub county, in Mayuge district, who suffocated in a pit latrine.

Residents say that Muyimba’s phone slipped through the latrine pit and he resolved to manually extract it from the fecal depository.

However, eyewitnesses say, that they waited for Muyimba to come out of the pit latrine for close to one hour in vain, prompting them to dig up the lower walls, only to find his lifeless body floating in the wastes.

One of the eyewitnesses, Gaali Sikaaka says that Muyimba alerted them about the incident and they stayed on watch as he stepped into the pit latrine.

Gaali says that, they attempted to pull him out using ropes, but no success was registered, prompting them to dig up the whole pit latrine area, only to sight his lifeless body.

James Kayanga, the area L.C.1 chairperson says that such accidents are not common in their area and they lacked expert knowledge on how to rescue Muyimba under such circumstances.

Kayanga adds that efforts of liaising with the deceased’s relatives to ensure his decent send off are underway.

On her part, the Busoga East police spokesperson, Diana Nandawula says that the deceased has been taken to Bukatuube health center III mortuary for postmortem, before final handover to the relatives.

Nandawula stated that police has well equipped personnel, with the necessary skills required in extracting items or individuals fallen in pit latrines. She challenged members of the general public to always seek assistance from police officers attached to the fire and rescue services department, for expert guidance before executing any rescue or recovery operations at such accident scenes.

